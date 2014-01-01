Your browser is out-of-date.

Hélène Dabrowski Interiors
Interior Designers & Decorators in London
Reviews (2)
    Interior design practice focusing on luxury residential design keeping our client requirements and tastes at the forefront.

    Services
    • Interior Design
    • concept scheme
    • detailed design
    • implementation
    • bathroom and kitchen design
    • complete renovation and decoration
    • space planning
    • window treatments
    • Soft furnishings
    • client representation.
    Service areas
    • London
    • Surrey
    • Kent. Depending on project scale nationwide and abroad.
    Company awards
    Best of Houzz 2014
    Address
    89 Moring Road
    SW17 8DN London
    United Kingdom
    +44-2071670104 www.helenedabrowski.com

    Reviews

    L Buckley
    Helene has worked with me over the last 2 years to transform the look and feel of our house, starting with a small one room project and moving on to the refit of all our bedrooms and bathrooms. I have no hesitation in recommending her. Her network, experience and creative eye were invaluable in helping to make the myriad of choices available for everything work together for us and with very efficient use of my time! She worked very well with our builder and tradesmen and was on hand regularly to make sure all went well. Finally she persevered with the layout/fitting of one particularly tricky room when I would have given up and the result was well worth it.
    almost 9 years ago
    Chris Morling
    The service provided by Helene was excellent. The danger with an interior designer is that they take over and push their own agenda. However, Helene took time to truly understand our likes and dislikes, and making recommendations accordingly. Helene clearly lives and breathes furniture, colours and fabrics. She suggested numerous pieces of furniture, colour schemes and fabrics that we would have never considered if left to our own devices, but they look fantastic. We couldn't be happier with the end results.
    about 2 years ago
