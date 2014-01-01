Your browser is out-of-date.

    Affleck Property Services is an independent building and property maintenance company that brings the full complement of design, building, plumbing, electrical and handyman services to the private and commercial market. 

    Affleck brings a refreshing change to the building industry with our professional, customer-oriented approach. By using in-house team of professionals, we aim to provide all our customers with 'The Affleck Experience' meaning that any project, big or small will be undertaken to the highest level both for quality and customer service. 

    Services
    • Kitchen design and fit
    • bathroom design and fit
    • kitchen and side extensions
    • Loft conversions
    • basement conversions. refurbishment and construction
    • property maintenance
    Service areas
    • Balham
    • Barnes
    • BATTERSEA
    • Chelsea
    • Clapham
    • Earlsfield
    • Fulham
    • Kensington
    • Kingston Upon Thames
    • Putney
    • Richmond
    • Southfields
    • Tooting
    • Wandsworth
    • Wimbledon
    • London
    Company awards
    Richmond Society Annual Award 2014 for a new build development in Water Lane, TW9
    Address
    The Old Coppermill, Coppermill Lane
    SW17 0BN London
    United Kingdom
    +44-2089717000 www.affleckservices.co.uk

    Reviews

    Dan Harrison
    I've used Affleck several times for handyman work, electrics and plumbing. They're well organised, the guys are friendly and the rates seem fair. Great end result and no stress. You may find cheaper but its not worth the risk, these guys are qualified and reliable.
    over 8 years ago
    Shalini Nilaweera
    5 stars are for Kevin who is friendly, considerate, reliable, punctual and tenacious! He has done several plumbing jobs for us and it is great to have someone we can trust to identify problems and find solutions. I highly recommend him.
    over 7 years ago
    Sam Anstee
    I have used Affleck a number of times now (complete bathroom refit, boiler fix, kitchen refit and flooring/painting work). They have always been extremely professional and easy to deal with, work has always been completed on time and to budget, their design services were also particularly useful. The builders/handymen have always been punctual and finished work to a high standard. Highly recommend for any jobs big or small.
    over 8 years ago
