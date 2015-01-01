Your browser is out-of-date.

Abodde Luxury Homes
Home Builders in Windsor, UK
Reviews (1)
    ABODDE Housing is the go to company when looking for sustainable, modern and energy efficient housing, although based in Windsor, Berkshire, the company is operational across the UK and specialises in designing and building luxury villas with pools.




    Services
    • Property Development
    • Energy Efficient Housing
    • Sustainable Homes
    • Modern Villas
    • Leading Architect
    • New Build Houses
    • In-house Interior Designer
    • Landscape Designer Gardens
    • Project Management
    Service areas
    • London
    • Windsor
    • Cambridge
    • Oxford
    • The Cotswold
    • Birmingham
    • Bristol
    • Leeds
    • Manchester
    • The UK
    • Marbella
    • Spain
    Company awards
    Grand Design Homes 2015
    Address
    174 St Leonards Street
    SL4 3BB Windsor, UK
    United Kingdom
    +44-7510840825 www.aboddehousing.co.uk
    contact@aboddehousing.co.uk

    www.aboddehousing.co.uk


    Reviews

    baibavic
    I am in the process of working with Abodde on a new home for my Dad,as this time I have found the staff very helpful and very experienced .
    over 6 years ago
    Project date: November 2015
