Olli Ella
Kids & Nursery in London
    Established in 2010, iconic home décor brand Olli Ella was founded by sisters Chloe and Olivia Brookman who set out to create an aspirational yet liveable collection of nursery and home décor, rugs, textiles, and storage solutions. In this time Olli Ella has made a name for itself by creating a collection that is manufactured locally and sustainably, and at the same time playful, iconic, and impeccably crafted.

    Olli Ella is passionate about functional design and believes just because you have children you shouldn’t have to compromise on style, all their pieces compliment both childrens’ and grown-up spaces.

    The collection launched with three iconic gliding nursing chairs. Made in England, the chairs were designed to look in keeping with any existing nursery, living room or master bedroom. Their modern and stylish design immediately caused a stir among parents and design-mavens alike. Within months the brand had garnered a devoted following which included celebrity mums and royalty. And had acquired an entire section in Harrods, something which is almost unheard of for a start-up brand.

    Since this time the collection has expanded to include a range of organic baby and children’s bedding and a growing range of home décor such as hand-woven storage baskets, wall art, soft wool rugs and hand made floor cushions.

    London
    Address
    406 St John Street
    EC1V 4NJ London
    United Kingdom
    www.olliella.com
