Oliver Talbot
Kitchen Planners in London
Reviews (5)
    Oliver Talbot redefines design aesthetics and luxury, presenting you with unique and elegant interior design solutions.

      Oliver Talbot offers bespoke design solutions which satisfy all the demands of visual elegance and unparalleled convenience. Precision and accuracy forms the core of our interior and furniture design, as our experts devote themselves to create distinctive and graceful fixtures and furniture which are a unique interpretation of exclusive and classy creation and representation.

    Services
    Kitchens & Bathrooms Supply/Fit
    Service areas
    London UK
    Address
    5 Queens Parade, Queens Road
    NW4 3AP London
    United Kingdom
    +44-2033979767 www.oliver-talbot.com

    Reviews

    Michael Costabile
    Oliver Talbot carried out a refurbishment of our en suite bathroom. They were prompt in visiting and provided a clear quotation for the work. The quality of the work undertaken was of a high standard and there were no surprise charges. Thank you
    over 5 years ago
    Trevor Hulin
    Had an ensuite shower room refurbished as well as a shower cabinet. The workmanship was first class and nothing was too much trouble. Unexpected problems were taken in their stride with no fuss just sorted out. Omar was a great worker and always happy in his work. They all worked with professional pride and the results were great. Will be having them back to do my kitchen when the time comes
    over 5 years ago
    Avi Ben-Yoav
    Omar and Junaid were excellent to work with. Always on hand to allay any concerns. Highly recommended.
    about 3 years ago
    Show all 5 reviews
