Camilla Meijer is an award-winning wallpaper designer originally from Sweden, now based in the UK. Since founding her company in 2006 she has achieved widespread recognition for her beautifully detailed, hand-drawn illustrations and organic patterns. Camilla’s work reflects Scandinavian design while being influenced with the romance and nature of nineteenth-century Victorian Britain. This exceptional combination translates to unique art influenced contemporary pieces.

Camilla Meijer is a design studio appealing to style conscious professionals and international consumers who appreciate exquisite quality and expert artistry.

Camilla’s inimitable style is defined by her distinctive arrangement of color and her clean lines in her artwork. These are composed into almost seamless repeats with an impeccable attention to balance and composition.

As well as designing wallpaper and fabrics, Camilla Meijer also creates collections for other homeware and accessory labels.

Camilla Meijer is a luxury brand, working with new and traditional printing techniques. It produces quality products with environmentally and socially responsible methods.