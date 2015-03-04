Your browser is out-of-date.

The Kitchen Makeover Shop Ltd
Kitchen Planners in Wallington
    • Natasha's kitchen makeover, The Kitchen Makeover Shop Ltd The Kitchen Makeover Shop Ltd
    Natasha's kitchen makeover
    Space Corner
    Margaret's Kitchen Makeover

    We specialise in affordable kitchen renovations by offering a free design service to update your existing kitchen while improving its functionality to suit your needs. We can also provide advice to maximise your available space. According to the Telegraph, typically, a new kitchen will add 4.6 per cent onto the value of your home!

    For smaller budgets, replacing the kitchen cabinet doors and worktops can often make a big improvement and we offer a free fitting service for kitchen cabinet doors purchased from us*. We aim to obtain the best quality materials to fit around your budget. Our shop is located at 75a Manor Road, only a few hundred metres from Wallington train station. We are easily reached by public transport and there is free off-road parking.

    Services
    • Kitchen Designs and Installations
    • Kitchen renovations
    • Kitchen Makeovers
    • Kitchen Door Replacement with free installations
    • Wardrobe Designs and Installations
    Service areas
    Wallington
    Address
    75a Manor Road
    SM6 0DE Wallington
    United Kingdom
    +44-2037736339 www.thekitchenmakeovershop.com
