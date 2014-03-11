The Bathroom has grown in recent years to become one of the most important rooms in the home.

Nowadays we all want a place within which to refresh and relax... a place that can ideally serve the high-flow of daily household ‘traffic’ and also enhance your property to give you another room that you actually want to spend time in. Large walk-in showers... deep double-ended baths... stylish taps and ceramics, natural stone tiling, co-ordinated lighting... all of these things go towards creating a place that becomes a special retreat. Making you feel good and impressing your friends and family at the same time isn't a bad thing either! Whether you’re looking to create a major new impact within your property or require a quick refresh with minimal fuss, we have a unique way of working that provides you with the unbeatable blend of choice, service and price. Retreat Bathrooms helps local customers create their new bathroom with greater flair and individuality, but in a smoother and simpler way.