Atelier Textiles designs and creates beautiful soft furnishings for the Interior Design Trade. Our collections include decorative cushions and pillows, bedspreads, throws and curtain panels. These distinctive pieces are produced on 100% linen, cotton, silk and velvet, all in muted tones which can be easily incorporated into existing interiors.
- Services
- Soft furnishings
- curtains
- bedding
- cushions
- Service areas
- International and London
- Address
-
145—157 St John Street
EC1V 4PY London
United Kingdom
+44-2076085034 www.ateliertextiles.com