Atelier Textiles
Textiles & Upholstery in London
Reviews
    Ankatta, Atelier Textiles
    Ankatta, Atelier Textiles Atelier Textiles Living roomAccessories & decoration
    Ankatta, Atelier Textiles Atelier Textiles Living roomAccessories & decoration
    +4
    Ankatta
    Polska, Atelier Textiles
    Polska, Atelier Textiles Atelier Textiles Living roomAccessories & decoration
    Polska, Atelier Textiles Atelier Textiles Living roomAccessories & decoration
    +2
    Polska
    Camille, Atelier Textiles
    Camille, Atelier Textiles Atelier Textiles BedroomAccessories & decoration
    Camille, Atelier Textiles Atelier Textiles BedroomAccessories & decoration
    +2
    Camille

    Atelier Textiles designs and creates beautiful soft furnishings for the Interior Design Trade.  Our collections include decorative cushions and pillows, bedspreads, throws and curtain panels. These distinctive pieces are produced on 100% linen, cotton, silk and velvet, all in muted tones which can be easily incorporated into existing interiors.

    Services
    • Soft furnishings
    • curtains
    • bedding
    • cushions
    Service areas
    International and London
    Address
    145—157 St John Street
    EC1V 4PY London
    United Kingdom
    +44-2076085034 www.ateliertextiles.com
