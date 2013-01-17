Your browser is out-of-date.

    Antony is an innovative, creative designer specialising in a broad spectrum of the design field. His designs are both individual and functional.

    He is very aware of the environment and sees this as a key issue and a driving force behind using sustainable materials wherever possible. 
    Inspired by nature and geometry, he creates designs that are unique and contemporary as well as practical and achievable. 

    His recent Tree House Designs have created a great interest globally, especially his Roost Design which utilises the principles of biomimicry, whose shape mimics organic forms that exist in nature which intended to help disguise the design of the structure into the woods as a way to further unite the two.

    Available for bespoke one off designs as well as production. Please contact Antony to discuss your needs.

    Services
    Architecture/Furniture/Interior Design/Visualisation
    Service areas
    • London
    • Europe and America
    • International worldwide
    Address
    W3 London
    United Kingdom
    +44-7752618531 www.antonygibbondesigns.com
