Antony is an innovative, creative designer specialising in a broad spectrum of the design field. His designs are both individual and functional.
He is very aware of the environment and sees this as a key issue and a driving force behind using sustainable materials wherever possible.
Inspired by nature and geometry, he creates designs that are unique and contemporary as well as practical and achievable.
His recent Tree House Designs have created a great interest globally, especially his Roost Design which utilises the principles of biomimicry, whose shape mimics organic forms that exist in nature which intended to help disguise the design of the structure into the woods as a way to further unite the two.
Available for bespoke one off designs as well as production. Please contact Antony to discuss your needs.
- Services
- Architecture/Furniture/Interior Design/Visualisation
- Service areas
- London
- Europe and America
- International worldwide
- Address
-
W3 London
United Kingdom
+44-7752618531 www.antonygibbondesigns.com
Tree Houses
Magazines:
Holland Herald, Inflight Magazine, Netherlands
Flair Magazine, Middle East
Mexico Design, Mexico
Map Magazine, Brisbane, Australia
Etiqueta Negra Magazine, Latin America
Artam Global Art & Design Magazine, Istanbul, Turkey
Extérieurs Design, France
Popular Mechanics Magazine, South Africa
Books:
Normad Living/Gestalten. Berlin
Jardins Singuliers/Unique Gardens. ICI Interface Editions (Published: Oct 2014)
LightBearer: The ghost in the woods (Published September 2014)
Furniture Design Awards:
Book of the Year Volume 6: Design and Design International Awards
'tablelight': Design and Design International Awards, Paris, France
'Pivot Floor Lamp': Design and Design International Awards, Paris, France