Sculleries of Stockbridge
Kitchen Manufacturers in Edinburgh And Perth
Reviews (5)
    Hague blue painted shaker kitchen
    Tudor Handpainted Kitchen
    Freestanding Kitchen
    Traditional Kitchen
    Bespoke Bedroom with concealed doors to en-suite
    Dream Bathroom

    One of the very best bespoke furniture companies in Scotland. Sculleries of Stockbridge design, manufacture, install and maintain some of the most beautiful projects imaginable. Be it Kitchen, Bedroom, Bathroom or any bespoke piece we make furniture which will last for decades, visit one of our showrooms in Edinburgh or Perth. 

    Contact us at info@sculleriesofstockbridge.com for more information.

    Services
    • Fine Furniture for all parts of the home to include: Kitchens
    • bathrooms
    • bedrooms
    • media rooms
    • Boot rooms etc
    Service areas
    • Scotland
    • Edinburgh
    • Scottish Borders
    • highlands
    • United Kingdom
    • Edinburgh and Perth
    Address
    25 North West Circus Place, Edinburgh
    eh3 6tp Edinburgh And Perth
    United Kingdom
    +44-1312266670 www.sculleriesofstockbridge.com
    Legal disclosure

    Showrooms in Edinburgh, Perth, Carnforth and Staveley

    Reviews

