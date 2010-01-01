Your browser is out-of-date.

Lodgico Ltd
Home Builders in Barnstaple
Reviews (3)
Projects

    • Hunter Lodges at Celtic Manor Resort, Lodgico Ltd Lodgico Ltd Modern style bedroom
    Hunter Lodges at Celtic Manor Resort, Lodgico Ltd Lodgico Ltd Scandinavian style houses
    Hunter Lodges at Celtic Manor Resort, Lodgico Ltd Lodgico Ltd Modern kitchen
    Hunter Lodges at Celtic Manor Resort

    At Lodgico we specialise in the design and build of custom timber homes, holiday lodges and log homes from Honka. Not only that but we are experienced in all aspects of the building trade so whether you want a new kitchen or bathroom, a holiday lodge, luxury log homes or larger development of sustainable timber homes, give us a call.

    Services
    Design and build log homes from Honka in Finland
    Service areas
    BARNSTAPLE
    Address
    Unit 9 Taw Mill Business Park, Howard Avenue
    EX32 8QA Barnstaple
    United Kingdom
    +44-1271326343 www.lodgico.co.uk

    Reviews

    Luke Faulkner
    almost 2 years ago
    simon palmer
    High quality building contractor that builds quality a accommodation every time. A pleasure to work with. Highly recommended.
    over 3 years ago
    Really Different .Limited
    Great local company. They repaired our office leaking chimney and organised everything from he scaffolding to the materials - we didn't need to do a thing.They turned up on time, didn't leave the job until it was finished and we are very happy - wouldn't hesitate to recommend them. Thank you Lodgico!
    over 2 years ago
