Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Forma Studios
Kitchen & Bathroom Fittings in London
Overview 10Projects (10) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Large white concrete sink - Kensington, London, Forma Studios Forma Studios BathroomSinks Marble White
    Large white concrete sink - Kensington, London, Forma Studios Forma Studios BathroomSinks Marble White
    Large white concrete sink - Kensington, London, Forma Studios Forma Studios BathroomSinks Marble White
    Large white concrete sink - Kensington, London
    Twin Concrete Infinity Sink , Forma Studios Forma Studios BathroomSinks
    Twin Concrete Infinity Sink
    Crescent Wave Concrete Sink , Forma Studios Forma Studios BathroomSinks
    Crescent Wave Concrete Sink , Forma Studios Forma Studios BathroomSinks
    Crescent Wave Concrete Sink
    Concrete Wave Sink , Forma Studios Forma Studios BathroomSinks
    Concrete Wave Sink , Forma Studios Forma Studios BathroomSinks
    Concrete Wave Sink
    Asymmetrical Concrete Ramp Sink , Forma Studios Forma Studios BathroomSinks
    Asymmetrical Concrete Ramp Sink , Forma Studios Forma Studios BathroomSinks
    Asymmetrical Concrete Ramp Sink
    Symmetrical Concrete Ramp Sink , Forma Studios Forma Studios BathroomSinks
    Symmetrical Concrete Ramp Sink , Forma Studios Forma Studios BathroomSinks
    Symmetrical Concrete Ramp Sink
    Show all 10 projects

    Forma Studios handcrafts bespoke concrete products which are manufactured to the highest standards using cutting edge techniques and materials for commercial and private clients. 

    We specialise in contemporary concrete sinks - If you are after something different, unique, a real one off, commissioning a custom sink provides an opportunity to express yourself through the freedom of a design that matches your personality and exact project requirements. 

    www.formastudios.co.uk

    tim@formastudios.co.uk

    Services
    • Interior Concrete products
    • Concrete Sinks
    • Concrete Worktops
    • Concrete Wall panels
    • Hearths and Fire Surrounds
    • custom furniture
    • Lighting
    Service areas
    • All across the UK
    • Europe
    • Oxted
    • London
    Address
    RH89JS London
    United Kingdom
    +44-7912289624 www.formastudios.co.uk
      Add SEO element