Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
KWB Building Services Limited
Other Businesses in London
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium

    • KWB Building Services are a London based building contractor, specialising in high-end fit outs and refurbishments for both private clients and developers. 

    We work closely with our clients from initial concept through to completion. Our tradesmen ensure attention to detail, are well presented, diligent and reliable. We ensure that every project is finished to an exceptionally high standard on time and within budget.

    Services
    • Design & Build Refurbishments
    • Bespoke Furniture & Joinery Bathroom
    • Kitchen & Marble Specialists
    • Scheduled Maintenance & Major Works
    • We frequently work with and employ Architects
    • Engineers
    • Surveyors & Building Control Officers all of which we can provide for your project.
    Service areas
    Greater London
    Address
    38 Arthaus, 205 Richmond Road
    E8 3FF London
    United Kingdom
    +44-2089863981 kwb-services.co.uk
      Add SEO element