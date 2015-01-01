Stoneham Kitchens specialises in stylish, bespoke kitchens and quality furniture making. Contemporary kitchen design is met with state-of-the art engineering to create luxury fitted kitchens of modern and traditional style, and high-tech functionality. Handmade in Britain, every Stoneham kitchen displays the skills and unfailing attention to detail built over five generations of family ownership. Designed to enhance your home and lifestyle, during its 150-year history Stoneham has provided designer kitchens and bespoke furniture for customers all over the UK, including the Royal family.