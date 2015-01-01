Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Stoneham Kitchens
Kitchen Manufacturers in Sidcup
Overview 5Projects (5) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (8)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Evolve kitchen with Ebony Macassar accents design by Phillip Haines, Stoneham Kitchens Stoneham Kitchens Minimalist kitchen
    Evolve kitchen with Ebony Macassar accents design by Phillip Haines, Stoneham Kitchens Stoneham Kitchens Minimalist kitchen
    Evolve kitchen with Ebony Macassar accents design by Phillip Haines, Stoneham Kitchens Stoneham Kitchens Minimalist kitchen
    +7
    Evolve kitchen with Ebony Macassar accents design by Phillip Haines
    Tate Anthracite and Mussel Oak with Black & White Zebrano, Stoneham Kitchens Stoneham Kitchens Modern kitchen
    Tate Anthracite and Mussel Oak with Black & White Zebrano, Stoneham Kitchens Stoneham Kitchens Modern kitchen
    Tate Anthracite and Mussel Oak with Black & White Zebrano, Stoneham Kitchens Stoneham Kitchens Modern kitchen
    +6
    Tate Anthracite and Mussel Oak with Black & White Zebrano
    Infinity Cloud High Gloss with Black & White Zebrano, Stoneham Kitchens Stoneham Kitchens Modern kitchen
    Infinity Cloud High Gloss with Black & White Zebrano, Stoneham Kitchens Stoneham Kitchens Modern kitchen
    Infinity Cloud High Gloss with Black & White Zebrano, Stoneham Kitchens Stoneham Kitchens Modern kitchen
    +8
    Infinity Cloud High Gloss with Black & White Zebrano
    Flow High Gloss White, Stoneham Kitchens Stoneham Kitchens Minimalist kitchen
    Flow High Gloss White, Stoneham Kitchens Stoneham Kitchens Minimalist kitchen
    Flow High Gloss White, Stoneham Kitchens Stoneham Kitchens Modern kitchen
    +2
    Flow High Gloss White
    Mode Kitchen in Anthracite Oak Designed by Duncan Brown, Stoneham Kitchens Stoneham Kitchens Modern kitchen
    Mode Kitchen in Anthracite Oak Designed by Duncan Brown, Stoneham Kitchens Stoneham Kitchens Modern kitchen
    Mode Kitchen in Anthracite Oak Designed by Duncan Brown, Stoneham Kitchens Stoneham Kitchens Modern kitchen
    +5
    Mode Kitchen in Anthracite Oak Designed by Duncan Brown

    Stoneham Kitchens specialises in stylish, bespoke kitchens and quality furniture making. Contemporary kitchen design is met with state-of-the art engineering to create luxury fitted kitchens of modern and traditional style, and high-tech functionality. Handmade in Britain, every Stoneham kitchen displays the skills and unfailing attention to detail built over five generations of family ownership. Designed to enhance your home and lifestyle, during its 150-year history Stoneham has provided designer kitchens and bespoke furniture for customers all over the UK, including the Royal family.

    Services
    • kitchen design
    • Kitchen Manufacturing
    • Kitchen Installation
    Service areas
    • United Kingdom including the Chanel Islands
    • Sidcup
    Address
    Powerscroft Road
    DA14 5DZ Sidcup
    United Kingdom
    +44-2083008181 www.stoneham-kitchens.co.uk

    Reviews

    Adam O'keefe
    Absolutely Beautiful Product! Having worked around kitchen cabinetry for over 15 years covering all aspects from design to installation for very high end clients, I can hands down say this is one of the best products I have seen on the market today with a service to match. I visited the showroom recently and had a very informative tour of not just the showroom but the factory and production line in working progress. I would definitely recommend a visit to any skeptics. I never leave reviews but after reading a very unjust comment that definitely did not describe the company correctly it felt only right. Every kitchen was being made to order specifically for that customer. Beautiful product, fantastic service. Thank you.
    3 months ago
    Steve Purdie
    Stonehams build high quality Kitchens and even after 10 years from the original installation deliver outstanding support and service .
    4 months ago
    Shamim Ahmed
    Simply amazing!
    9 months ago
    Show all 8 reviews
      Add SEO element