Landscape Designers in Croydon
    We are a family run kitchen and bedroom manufacturing company based in Croydon and we’ve been providing kitchens to the general public and contract kitchens to the trade for over 35 years as well as now offering a range of bedrooms.

    We manufacture our furniture using the latest software systems and precision machinery. All furniture is then factory assembled and delivered by our own transport.

    We work with architects, housing associations, developers for large or small projects dealing with furniture, appliances and worktops.  Visit our showroom or we can meet at your offices to discuss your requirements further.

    Similarly we offer the same service to our retail clients who visit our extensive showroom, with a wide range of kitchen and bedroom designs, accessories, fixtures, furnishings  and kitchen appliances. 

    Service areas
    • contract furniture
    • London and South East England
    • Retail
    • Croydon
    Address
    11 Imperial Way
    CR0 4RR Croydon
    United Kingdom
    +44-2086869006 pricekitchens.co.uk

    Reviews

    Barry King
    Claire was a very professional and personable adviser and did a good job in organizing the various trades required for our new kitchen. The main fitters father and son Reece and Dorian were very skilled and experienced, every door was perfecly lined up and they have a good manner with the customer! We would highly reccomend Price Kitchens Patricia and Barry Beirne
    3 months ago
    Iain Cooper
    Very good to deal with. Prompt and efficient, highly recommended.
    7 months ago
    Wendy Hahn
    We have just had a kitchen designed and installed by Price Kitchens. Every member of the team is so friendly and professional and offered such good advice to make sure our kitchen would work perfectly for us. Price Kitchens are real experts in their field. We love our new kitchen and cannot recommend them highly enough.
    7 months ago
