Nic Antony Architects Ltd
Architects in Buckhurst Hill
    Nic Antony Architects Ltd are an established Chartered RIBA practice with offices in the Docklands (Central London) and Buckhurst Hill (Essex).

    We are a design-led practice with a reputation for reliability and providing creative solutions that maximise the client’s brief and budget. We have experience in projects in the UK and abroad.

    Services
    Full architectural services
    Service areas
    London & Essex and Buckhurst Hill
    Address
    50 Queens Road
    IG9 5BY Buckhurst Hill
    United Kingdom
    +44-2073455070 www.nicantony.com

    Reviews

    Sidar Akyuz
    I am a property developer and have used this company for various projects including new build, conversion into flats and permitted development lofts and garden extensions. Besides the high quality design and consultation work, you get a dedicated team relentlessly arguing the merits of your application with planning departments. In particular, they recently constructively argued my application through to approval when I had privately thrown in the towel. Highly recommend.
    about 4 years ago
    James Lackmaker
    We approached Nic Anthony Architects Ltd after a disastrous experience with another designer. I cannot speak highly enough of Nic and his team. We were initially unsure of what to expect having had several problems before, but from the outset they reassured us and offered great solutions and advice to assist us in getting our project designed. They were happy to review the design as it progressed from initial concepts to the final scheme as many times as needed. The entire process was stress free and highly professional. I have been very impressed with the finished design pack, both in terms of quality and content. We would definitely recommend using them.
    about 3 years ago
    H S
    Highly recommended. Pleasure to deal with.
    almost 2 years ago
    Show all 5 reviews
