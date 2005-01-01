Your browser is out-of-date.

Form Us With Love
Designers in Stockholm
    Mr perswall - Temperature Wallpaper Collection

    FORM US WITH LOVE is an industrial design studio operating from Stockholm. The studio was started in 2005 and has since pushed to challenge the conventional through design initiatives. FUWL partners with companies involved in the development and production of everyday objects, furniture and lighting. Clients include Scandinavian and international brands such as ateljé Lyktan, Bolon, Cappellini, DePadova, Muuto, Design House Sthlm and One Nordic Furniture Company.

    In 2012 Form Us With Love was named by Fast Company as one of the worlds 50 most influential designers shaping the future. In 2013 Form Us With Love was awarded “designer of the year” by ELLE Decoration Sweden.

    Services
    Design
    Service areas
    UK and Europe and Stockholm
    Address
    St Eriksgatan 106
    11331 Stockholm
    United Kingdom
    www.formuswithlove.se
