Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Harvey Jones Kitchens
Kitchen Planners in London
Overview 1Projects (1) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Our Kitchens, Harvey Jones Kitchens Harvey Jones Kitchens Classic style kitchen
    Our Kitchens, Harvey Jones Kitchens Harvey Jones Kitchens Classic style kitchen
    Our Kitchens, Harvey Jones Kitchens Harvey Jones Kitchens Classic style kitchen
    +21
    Our Kitchens

    We are a maker and retailer of traditionally handmade kitchens, established for over 30 years, with 31 showrooms across the UK.

    Every kitchen we build is designed and made to order to the unique specification of its owners, and is built in our Cambridgeshire workshop using tried-and-tested joinery techniques to ensure outstanding durability. Our cabinetry can be painted in any colour, and we offer industry-leading installation and painting services nationwide. 

    We are proud of the value for money we offer, our personal customer service, and the adaptability of our furniture which allows us to create kitchens to suit any tastes – from cutting-edge and contemporary to timelessly classic.

    Service areas
    All across the UK
    Address
    24a Marshalsea Road
    SE1 1HF London
    United Kingdom
    +44-2070896190 www.harveyjones.com
      Add SEO element