We are a maker and retailer of traditionally handmade kitchens, established for over 30 years, with 31 showrooms across the UK.

Every kitchen we build is designed and made to order to the unique specification of its owners, and is built in our Cambridgeshire workshop using tried-and-tested joinery techniques to ensure outstanding durability. Our cabinetry can be painted in any colour, and we offer industry-leading installation and painting services nationwide.

We are proud of the value for money we offer, our personal customer service, and the adaptability of our furniture which allows us to create kitchens to suit any tastes – from cutting-edge and contemporary to timelessly classic.