Barnes of Ashburton
Kitchen Manufacturers in Newton Abbot
Reviews (6)
Projects

    • 15th Century Thatch
    16th Century Farmhouse, Barnes of Ashburton Barnes of Ashburton
    16th Century Farmhouse

    At Barnes of Ashburton Ltd we design and hand-build beautiful, bespoke kitchens and freestanding furniture.We have over 35 years of experience in designing, building and installing kitchens in a vast range of properties from ancient farmhouses to modern seaside developments. We pride ourselves on making kitchens that enhance your home and we are as happy working within the irregularities of an old period building as the dramatic designs of modern architecture.

    Services
    Designers and manufacturers of bespoke kitchen and interior furniture
    Service areas
    Nationwide
    Address
    24a west street
    tq13 7du Newton Abbot
    United Kingdom
    +44-1364653613 info@barnesofashburton.com

