At Barnes of Ashburton Ltd we design and hand-build beautiful, bespoke kitchens and freestanding furniture.We have over 35 years of experience in designing, building and installing kitchens in a vast range of properties from ancient farmhouses to modern seaside developments. We pride ourselves on making kitchens that enhance your home and we are as happy working within the irregularities of an old period building as the dramatic designs of modern architecture.
- Services
- Designers and manufacturers of bespoke kitchen and interior furniture
- Service areas
- Nationwide
- Address
-
24a west street
tq13 7du Newton Abbot
United Kingdom
+44-1364653613 info@barnesofashburton.com