Fabrics &amp; Papers
Designers in Henfield
    Fabrics & Papers is the home to thousands of designer wallpapers, curtain and upholstery fabrics from the leading British and International design houses. We have an exclusive furniture range, traditionally made in Britain with designs to suit every taste with the choice of any of our  Designer Upholstery Fabrics.  Should you need guidance or ideas our expert interior design team is on hand to offer advice and suggestions to help achieve the perfect look for every room in your home.

    Services
    • Designer upholstery fabric
    • curtain fabric
    • made to measure curtains
    • designer wallpaper
    • wallcoverings
    • rugs
    • cushions & throws
    • Bespoke furniture
    Service areas
    UK and Europe
    Address
    Number 1 Catsland Farm
    BN5 9TG Henfield
    United Kingdom
    +44-1273495500 www.fabricsandpapers.com
    Fabrics & Papers is the pioneer of the online

    selling of high quality designer wallpaper, curtain fabric and upholstery fabric direct to customers. Working with both leading British and international design houses as well as up and coming designers we have over 12,000 products to browse through and are home to one of the most extensive collections online.

    Products are sorted by category and brand for easy access. Cuttings and larger samples can be ordered to check design and colour before you purchase, customers also have the ability to build a personal scheme of images on site adding different products so they can be viewed together.   Our expert design team based in our Sussex head office is always on hand to provide additional advice and support if required.

    A bespoke made to measure curtain and blind service is also available, offering a wide range of treatments. All our curtains and blinds are beautifully handmade in Sussex, using traditional techniques and will be delivered to your home ready to hang.

    In addition to designer fabrics and wallcoverings, Fabrics & Papers has a large range of accessories, cushions & throws, lighting, designer furniture and paints available to buy on line.

