Fabrics & Papers is the pioneer of the online

selling of high quality designer wallpaper, curtain fabric and upholstery fabric direct to customers. Working with both leading British and international design houses as well as up and coming designers we have over 12,000 products to browse through and are home to one of the most extensive collections online.

Products are sorted by category and brand for easy access. Cuttings and larger samples can be ordered to check design and colour before you purchase, customers also have the ability to build a personal scheme of images on site adding different products so they can be viewed together. Our expert design team based in our Sussex head office is always on hand to provide additional advice and support if required.

A bespoke made to measure curtain and blind service is also available, offering a wide range of treatments. All our curtains and blinds are beautifully handmade in Sussex, using traditional techniques and will be delivered to your home ready to hang.

In addition to designer fabrics and wallcoverings, Fabrics & Papers has a large range of accessories, cushions & throws, lighting, designer furniture and paints available to buy on line.