Luis is convinced that research and constructive client relationships are paramount to a successful architectural practice. His aim is to create buildings that express a sense of place within a coherent response to their context, and to meet the client’s needs while delivering architectural integrity. He pro-actively develops client briefs by inviting and encouraging response from involved parties as a means to defining key parameters which in turn “unlock” the potential of the schemes.Luis' approach to the planning of buildings stems from getting the most out of the brief and site. Innovative solutions in maximising net / gross efficiency have helped develop a reputation for achieving value for money in his work.