Luis Trevino Architects
Architects in London
    • Skinner Trevino House

    Luis is convinced that research and constructive client relationships are paramount to a successful architectural practice. His aim is to create buildings that express a sense of place within a coherent response to their context, and to meet the client’s needs while delivering architectural integrity. He pro-actively develops client briefs by inviting and encouraging response from involved parties as a means to defining key parameters which in turn “unlock” the potential of the schemes.Luis' approach to the planning of buildings stems from getting the most out of the brief and site. Innovative solutions in maximising net / gross efficiency have helped develop a reputation for achieving value for money in his work.

    Services
    Architecture
    Service areas
    worldwide and London
    Company awards
    Grand Design Finalist, Don't Move Improve shortlist, RIBA shortlist
    Address
    67 Santos Road
    SW18 1NT London
    United Kingdom
    +44-7960975663 www.luistrevino.co.uk
