Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Chloe Archer Interiors
Interior Designers & Decorators in London
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium

    • At Chloe Archer Interiors we create unique contemporary interior living spaces that best reflect your personal style.

    Each space is created with a healthy serving of timeless design ideas that will keep your home feeling up-to-date for many years to come. From classic living rooms to seductive bedroom grandeur, clever children’s play and sleeping spaces to inviting entertainment and dining ideas, every corner of your home can become something special. With my dynamic and creative vision, undying passion for interiors and diploma in Interior design, I am equipped with the skills, experience and understanding to transform unattractive or bland interiors into a space you and your family will fall in love with.

    Services
    Interior Design and decorating
    Service areas
    Greater London Area and London
    Company awards
    AIM Awards Level 3 Diploma in Interior Design Skills. National Design Academy Diploma in Professional Interior Design.
    Address
    London
    United Kingdom
    +44-7792751120 chloearcherinteriors.co.uk
      Add SEO element