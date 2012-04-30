Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Dear Design
Designers in Barcelona
Overview 1Projects (1) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (3)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Custo Barcelona opens UK store in Westfield Stratford City, Dear Design Dear Design Modern bars & clubs
    Custo Barcelona opens UK store in Westfield Stratford City, Dear Design Dear Design Modern bars & clubs
    Custo Barcelona opens UK store in Westfield Stratford City, Dear Design Dear Design Modern bars & clubs
    +9
    Custo Barcelona opens UK store in Westfield Stratford City

    Dear Design is a studio born in Barcelona in 2005 specialised in the creation of commercial spaces, offices, ephemeral/installation spaces, and in designing their products or furniture. Dear is the contraction of Design and Architecture, and our work has always been tied to this binomial. Part of our work is to generate concepts through experiences to accompany, improve - or activate - the brands visibility. The studio's strongest point is to reflect brands' DNA at their points of sale where we provoke new shopping experiences, so that the brand stands out from the competition.

    Services
    design and architecture studio
    Service areas
    • Interior Architecture
    • Interior Design
    Company awards
     ADI FAD—Gold medal 1997; IDEA-TOPS, China—1st 2012; IDDA Best interiors of Latin America, USA—2on 2012; LICC, USA—SpM 2012; ARCHITIZER A + Awards, USA—PMS 2012.
    Address
    Novell 36
    08028 Barcelona
    Spain
    +34-934590524 www.deardesign.net

    Reviews

    Carme Aldana Carballo
    over 1 year ago
    Andrea Onhaus
    almost 3 years ago
    marine budin
    High quality interior design, creative team with a great capacity to listen to customer needs. They participate in the development of the brand image or the identity of a place. Spaces to live, interact, work, share ...
    almost 4 years ago
    Show all 3 reviews
      Add SEO element