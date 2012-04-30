Dear Design is a studio born in Barcelona in 2005 specialised in the creation of commercial spaces, offices, ephemeral/installation spaces, and in designing their products or furniture. Dear is the contraction of Design and Architecture, and our work has always been tied to this binomial. Part of our work is to generate concepts through experiences to accompany, improve - or activate - the brands visibility. The studio's strongest point is to reflect brands' DNA at their points of sale where we provoke new shopping experiences, so that the brand stands out from the competition.