At Jane Cheel Furniture we specialise in creating really lovely kitchens, media rooms, studies, bedrooms, wine rooms, bars, bathrooms and just about anything else that requires clever use of space, fabulous finishes and amazing customer service.

We build at our workshop in Buckinghamshire and between Jane Cheel – all round furniture goddess - who is at the helm, Paul Richards who is our brilliant project manager with a forensic eye for detail and Keith Spurgeon who really knows how to run a cabinet making workshop, we are set up to produce amazing furniture at very reasonable prices.

Sally Johnston and Martin Postle take care of the design side and are equally comfortable taking a project forward from scratch when required or moving an existing design on to production. Luckily Paul, Keith and Jane always make them look very good!

We are totally bespoke – not a stick of furniture exists until we are commissioned to build it – and as well as producing beautiful furniture in the English tradition we excel at European styling and finishes. We are always on the look out for furniture innovations, and at the moment we are having tremendous fun with different finishes including book matched slate veneer.