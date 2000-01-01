With a rich history of master cabinet makers stretching back to the late 1800s, over a century later Humphrey Munson have preserved their reputation for excellence in the design and manufacture of award-winning beautiful handmade kitchens.

Today, Humphrey Munson take an innovative approach to the traditional kitchen cabinet design and manufacture process, drawing upon their heritage to influence their joinery methods and using only the best materials, informed design and finest craftsmanship.

Renowned for exceptional service at every stage of the design, manufacture and installation process; Humphrey Munson’s dedicated customer care team ensure each customer receives the very best experience. In addition to the courtesy 6-month kitchen check up that is offered post installation, all workmanship has a lifetime guarantee providing each customer with the ultimate peace of mind.