Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Humphrey Munson
Kitchen Planners in Felsted
Overview 14Projects (14) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • The Old Forge House, Hertfordshire | Classic Painted Shaker Kitchen, Humphrey Munson Humphrey Munson Country style kitchen
    The Old Forge House, Hertfordshire | Classic Painted Shaker Kitchen, Humphrey Munson Humphrey Munson Country style kitchen
    The Old Forge House, Hertfordshire | Classic Painted Shaker Kitchen, Humphrey Munson Humphrey Munson Country style kitchen
    +14
    The Old Forge House, Hertfordshire | Classic Painted Shaker Kitchen
    The Great Lodge | Large Grey Painted Kitchen with Exposed Brickwork, Humphrey Munson Humphrey Munson Country style kitchen
    The Great Lodge | Large Grey Painted Kitchen with Exposed Brickwork, Humphrey Munson Humphrey Munson Country style kitchen
    The Great Lodge | Large Grey Painted Kitchen with Exposed Brickwork, Humphrey Munson Humphrey Munson Country style kitchen
    +4
    The Great Lodge | Large Grey Painted Kitchen with Exposed Brickwork
    Ashurst House | Classic Contemporary Grey Painted Boot Room, Humphrey Munson Humphrey Munson Classic style kitchen
    Ashurst House | Classic Contemporary Grey Painted Boot Room, Humphrey Munson Humphrey Munson Classic style kitchen
    Ashurst House | Classic Contemporary Grey Painted Boot Room, Humphrey Munson Humphrey Munson Classic style kitchen
    +4
    Ashurst House | Classic Contemporary Grey Painted Boot Room
    Chadwick House | Grey Painted Contemporary Country Kitchen, Humphrey Munson Humphrey Munson Country style kitchen
    Chadwick House | Grey Painted Contemporary Country Kitchen, Humphrey Munson Humphrey Munson Country style kitchen
    Chadwick House | Grey Painted Contemporary Country Kitchen, Humphrey Munson Humphrey Munson Country style kitchen
    +4
    Chadwick House | Grey Painted Contemporary Country Kitchen
    Brewer's House | Stunning Light and Airy Kitchen, Humphrey Munson Humphrey Munson Classic style kitchen
    Brewer's House | Stunning Light and Airy Kitchen, Humphrey Munson Humphrey Munson Classic style kitchen
    Brewer's House | Stunning Light and Airy Kitchen, Humphrey Munson Humphrey Munson Classic style kitchen
    +6
    Brewer's House | Stunning Light and Airy Kitchen
    Felsted | Bespoke Navy and Off-White Classic Contemporary Kitchen, Humphrey Munson Humphrey Munson Classic style kitchen
    Felsted | Bespoke Navy and Off-White Classic Contemporary Kitchen, Humphrey Munson Humphrey Munson Classic style kitchen
    Felsted | Bespoke Navy and Off-White Classic Contemporary Kitchen, Humphrey Munson Humphrey Munson Classic style kitchen
    +1
    Felsted | Bespoke Navy and Off-White Classic Contemporary Kitchen
    Show all 14 projects

    With a rich history of master cabinet makers stretching back to the late 1800s, over a century later Humphrey Munson have preserved their reputation for excellence in the design and manufacture of award-winning beautiful handmade kitchens. 

    Today, Humphrey Munson take an innovative approach to the traditional kitchen cabinet design and manufacture process, drawing upon their heritage to influence their joinery methods and using only the best materials, informed design and finest craftsmanship. 

    Renowned for exceptional service at every stage of the design, manufacture and installation process; Humphrey Munson’s dedicated customer care team ensure each customer receives the very best experience. In addition to the courtesy 6-month kitchen check up that is offered post installation, all workmanship has a lifetime guarantee providing each customer with the ultimate peace of mind.

    Services
    • kitchens
    • utility room
    • boot room
    • scullery
    • media rooms
    • studies
    • bedrooms
    • bathrooms
    • Show all 8 services
    Service areas
    United Kingdom
    Company awards
    Best Traditional Kitchen—Best of the Best Sub-Zero & Wolf Kitchen Design Contest Award 2014
    Address
    The Joinery Works
    CM6 3LB Felsted
    United Kingdom
    +44-1371821300 www.humphreymunson.co.uk
      Add SEO element