Unique Iron Design Ltd.
Blacksmith in Burnley
    Barton Grange
    Contemporary Clothes Rails
    Guernsey Estate

    We design and supply beautiful ironwork for homes, bars, restaurants and hotels. Our work can be found in many countries around the world. We can offer contemporary, modern designs or traditional work for most situations and budgets. Anything from wonderful entrance gates and railings to shop fittings and even gold-plated wedding cake toppers! If you have an idea simply call us for a chat and we will make it a reality.

    Services
    Ironwork Designers and Suppliers
    Service areas
    Burnley and worldwide
    Address
    Business 1st Centre, Empire Way
    BB12 6HH Burnley
    United Kingdom
    +44-8448546727 www.uniqueirondesign.co.uk
    To create beautiful ironwork which will last for generations.

