In-Spaces
Furniture & Accessories in London
    • In-Spaces offers a collection of unique, elegant and stylish home furnishings and interior decoration. Using the exquisiteness of nature as our inspiration we aim to help you turn your space into a beautiful place. With products in a spectrum of categories, from wallpapers to table wear, we hand pick the most intricate and bespoke designs to embellish your home with something exceptional that you won’t find in an average high street store.

    To do this we work with emerging and boutique designers, promoting developing talent and bringing unseen products available to our customers. In-Spaces team is constantly growing and we are always looking for ways in which to innovate and improve. We pride ourselves on a passion for design, a true eye for talent and a genuine joy for the work we do.

    Service areas
    London
    Address
    85 Tottenham Court Road
    w1t 4tq London
    United Kingdom
    www.in-spaces.com
