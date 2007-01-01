Your browser is out-of-date.

Greengage Interiors
Kitchen Planners in Dundee
    • Cotswolds Charm, Greengage Interiors Greengage Interiors Built-in kitchens
    Cotswolds Charm, Greengage Interiors Greengage Interiors Built-in kitchens
    Cotswolds Charm, Greengage Interiors Greengage Interiors Kitchen units
    +3
    Cotswolds Charm
    Design ideas, Greengage Interiors Greengage Interiors
    Design ideas, Greengage Interiors Greengage Interiors
    Design ideas, Greengage Interiors Greengage Interiors
    +7
    Design ideas
    Nick and Debbie, Greengage Interiors Greengage Interiors Modern kitchen Iron/Steel Metallic/Silver
    Nick and Debbie, Greengage Interiors Greengage Interiors Modern kitchen White
    Nick and Debbie, Greengage Interiors Greengage Interiors Modern kitchen White
    Nick and Debbie
    The Sails, Greengage Interiors Greengage Interiors Modern kitchen Wood effect
    The Sails, Greengage Interiors Greengage Interiors Modern kitchen White
    The Sails, Greengage Interiors Greengage Interiors Modern kitchen White
    +6
    The Sails
    Timeless elegance, Greengage Interiors Greengage Interiors Classic style kitchen Grey
    Timeless elegance, Greengage Interiors Greengage Interiors Classic style kitchen Quartz White
    Timeless elegance, Greengage Interiors Greengage Interiors Classic style kitchen Grey
    +2
    Timeless elegance
    Hand made kitchen, Greengage Interiors Greengage Interiors Classic style kitchen Blue
    Hand made kitchen, Greengage Interiors Greengage Interiors Classic style kitchen Grey
    Hand made kitchen, Greengage Interiors Greengage Interiors Modern study/office Wood Wood effect
    +2
    Hand made kitchen
    Show all 11 projects

    For over 30 years I have been designing kitchens for discerning individuals and leading developers throughout the UK.  My aim is to challenge conventional approaches and help clients get much more than a collection of cabinets from a generic brochure.  From our initial discussions, to agreed design, and through to the final clean of the finished kitchen, we are personally involved at every stage of the project; leaving our clients free to enjoy the transformation of their home.

    Services
    • Design
    • supply and fit
    • Project Management
    • complete refurbishments.
    Service areas
    • UK
    • London
    • York
    • DUNDEE
    Company awards
    Highly commended—Kitchen designer of the year 2007
    Address
    Rosemont, 36c Seafield Road, Broughty Ferry
    DD5 3AN Dundee
    United Kingdom
    +44-7841847462 www.houzz.co.uk/pro/greengageinteriors

    Hello Keith, I just wanted to say thank you again and let you know how happy we are with all of it. Only wish the rest of the kitchen was as good! 😄 thank you! Marta & Paul
    almost 4 years ago
    Project date: June 2018
