European Heritage Ltd
Tile, Stone & Worktops in London
Reviews (12)
    European Heritage is one of the UK's leading suppliers of high quality tiles. Renowned for our wide range of products held in stock, we offer everything from natural stone to large format porcelain from all over the world. Along with the entire building product range to complete your installation, we are certain to provide the full package. Only the very best manufacturers are used and our prices are always amongst the most competitive.

    Service areas
    London
    Address
    48-54 Dawes Road
    SW6 7EN London
    United Kingdom
    +44-2073816063 www.europeanheritage.co.uk

    Reviews

    charlie riggall
    The staff there were so helpful with choosing tiles, adhesive and grout. The underfloor heating has come into its own in this weather too! Would definitely recommend as I had no idea what I was doing!
    7 months ago
    Filip Ljubicic
    Nice family run business. Wonderful selection of tiles at a great price.
    about 1 year ago
    David Mehigan
    Stunning tiles! Perfect final touch for my bathroom upgrade. Thanks guys.
    about 1 year ago
