Lusso Stone is fast becoming the market leader of Stone resin

bathroom products. A British brand with an International presence. We are renowned for our unique designed solid stone resin freestanding baths & basins.

Established in 2001 the Lusso stone brand has grown from strength to strength, our head office is based in Teesside and we have various distribution warehouses across the UK.

Every Lusso stone Bath, Basin, Counter top is manufactured using a blend of pure white Limestone infused with high performance resins. Each item is then individually hand finished by our craftsmen to give it that perfect finish.

All Lusso stone products carry a lifetime guarantee.