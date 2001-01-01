Your browser is out-of-date.

Lusso Stone
Online Shops in Middlesbrough
Reviews (1)
    LUSSO STONE SOLID LIMESTONE RESIN BASINS
    LUSSO STONE SOLID LIMESTONE RESIN BASINS, Lusso Stone Lusso Stone BathroomSinks
    LUSSO STONE SOLID LIMESTONE RESIN BASINS, Lusso Stone Lusso Stone BathroomSinks
    +24
    LUSSO STONE SOLID LIMESTONE RESIN BASINS
    LUSSO STONE SOLID LIMESTONE RESIN BATHS
    LUSSO STONE SOLID LIMESTONE RESIN BATHS, Lusso Stone Lusso Stone BathroomBathtubs & showers
    LUSSO STONE SOLID LIMESTONE RESIN BATHS, Lusso Stone Lusso Stone BathroomBathtubs & showers
    +11
    LUSSO STONE SOLID LIMESTONE RESIN BATHS

    Lusso Stone is fast becoming the market leader of Stone resin
    bathroom products. A British brand with an International presence. We are renowned for our unique designed solid stone resin freestanding baths & basins.

    Established in 2001 the Lusso stone brand has grown from strength to strength, our head office is based in Teesside and we have various distribution warehouses across the UK.

    Every Lusso stone Bath, Basin, Counter top is manufactured using a blend of pure white Limestone infused with high performance resins. Each item is then individually hand finished by our craftsmen to give it that perfect finish.

    All Lusso stone products carry a lifetime guarantee.

    Services
    Suppliers of Limestone resin baths and basins
    Service areas
    United Kingdom and middlesbrough
    Address
    Lusso Stone, 52 Stokesley Road, Marton
    TS78DX Middlesbrough
    United Kingdom
    +44-2033704057 www.lussostone.com

    Reviews

    Dalida Dalida
    I purchased two shower sets and two basin taps from Lusso Stone based on reviews and based on my communication with Neil who assured me that the shower head and all other parts of the products were heavy and not plasticy as so many others out there - this was a major worry of mine after seeing how the shower sets of really famous brands felt really cheap and the shower heads too light. Well, I can report that is absolutely not the case here. I placed me two orders separately and called Neil to ask him to ship them together to save on delivery cost and I had a couple of other questions too all of which he kindly responded to and with a short turnaround time. I put in my second order on a Wednesday and both orders were with me by Friday afternoon. The packaging is just as luxurious as the products and I am extremely satisfied at this point and very pleasantly surprised. Thank you for the service Neil!!
    about 2 years ago
