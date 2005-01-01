Your browser is out-of-date.

Increation
Interior Designers & Decorators in London
Reviews (5)
    Increation is a luxury interiors company based in London. We offer the full design & build service, from award winning interior design, bespoke cabinet making, turnkey construction services to project management. We create homes for our clients with elegant craftsmanship lying at the heart of everything we do, navigating them through the entire process, holding their hand every step of the way.  Please visit our website www.increation.co.uk for inspiration on crafting beautiful homes.

    Services
    • Interior Design
    • Joinery
    • Project management and Construction work
    Service areas
    Central London. and Greater London
    Company awards
    International Design & Architecture awards 2012, SBID International Design awards 2012, Best Business award; Best Customer Focus, Designer Kitchen & Bathroom Awards 2005, Superior Interior Design Awards 2005,
    Address
    Increation
    E14 7DF London
    United Kingdom
    +44-2070432506 www.increation.co.uk

    Reviews

    Maaz Qureshi
    about 6 years ago
    Varqa Abyaneh
    The project was delivered 1.5 years beyond the agreed delivery date. We ended up paying over £100,000 extra when factoring in rental costs incurred as well (and we still do not have a garden or furniture which was in the original budget). Increation states on its website that the company was founded 15 years ago when it is in fact less than 2 years old and has gone bankrupt (this can be seen on Companies House for those interested). In terms of design, the designers do know things about how to make things look good and can source items. We also appreciate their trying to resolve problems and delivering something. However, they lack heavily in the logistics and technical areas causing them to make many errors which end up costing the Client (and I suspect themselves) a lot of money. Most likely the project they accepted was beyond their expertise and they should have limited their involvement to sourcing materials (tiling/wallpaper,bathrooms,worktops, lighting, which in fairness they did a reasonable job at) rather than try and get involved in more technical areas of design (heating, roofing, etc) Finally, they do not appear to be well organised in billing and took monies well in advance of things being delivered sending incorrect invoices leading Clients to believe that works had been delivered. On a final note, they did end up delivering something which is why they get a star. I don't think it is their intention to disappoint Clients but think the business model needs tweaking (i.e. focus on the creative design and sourcing materials, do not get involved in technical areas and drop their workshop which would reduce overheads). We wish them the best of luck
    over 4 years ago
    alex petrov
    Good team. Pleasure to work with them.
    about 4 years ago
    Show all 5 reviews
