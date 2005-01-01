Increation is a luxury interiors company based in London. We offer the full design & build service, from award winning interior design, bespoke cabinet making, turnkey construction services to project management. We create homes for our clients with elegant craftsmanship lying at the heart of everything we do, navigating them through the entire process, holding their hand every step of the way. Please visit our website www.increation.co.uk for inspiration on crafting beautiful homes.
- Services
- Interior Design
- Joinery
- Project management and Construction work
- Service areas
- Central London. and Greater London
- Company awards
- International Design & Architecture awards 2012, SBID International Design awards 2012, Best Business award; Best Customer Focus, Designer Kitchen & Bathroom Awards 2005, Superior Interior Design Awards 2005,
- Address
-
Increation
E14 7DF London
United Kingdom
+44-2070432506 www.increation.co.uk