Surrey Interiors
Bathroom Designers in Surrey
Reviews (9)
    At Surrey Interiors we look at every aspect of the room, thus creating a perfect place to cook, bathe, entertain, relax and study – exclusively bespoke to you. We have a passion for what we do, which is shown in the quality and finish of our workmanship. This is appreciated by our clients in the many testimonials and referrals we receive. Our kitchens have sumptuous contemporary curves to traditional and painted kitchens, and our wide choice of manufacturers enables us to cater for our clients’ budgets and styles. Luxury bathrooms to relax and WOW you, finished to the highest standard. Beautiful bedrooms designed to maximise your storage space with a range of contemporary and traditional finishes making the bedroom a tranquil individual space to enjoy. Our business has been built on recommendations from clients not just in Surrey but across all of the South East, and even as far as Guernsey Let our expertise and knowledge create your perfect Kitchen, Bathroom, Bedroom or Home Office

    Services
    • Kitchen
    • bathroom
    • Bedroom or Home Office Design
    • Supply and Install
    Service areas
    • Surrey
    • London and surrounding areas
    Address
    102 Molesey Road
    KT12 4RD Surrey
    United Kingdom
    +44-1932882044 www.surreyinteriors.co.uk

    Reviews

    Myles Penn
    Having paid a significant deposit, less than 10 days work was undertaken in a 6 week period for a small downstairs bathroom installation. Obviously my project wasn’t important enough for them to prioritise as the only excuse I was regularly fed was that their contractors were 'on other sites'. After weeks of sporadic work, they decided to cancel the job. The next day I was sent a further e-mail asking for more money in order to carry on with the project. An absolute shambles of a company and appalling customer service, be aware. Following my above review, Surrey Interiors posted a response which contains false and inflammatory remarks about me of which are completely untrue. It's a shame that they have resorted to such behaviour, but of course I'm not surprised by this. Worth looking at a review from Sarah on Trustpilot who was subjected to similar service levels from them.
    12 months ago
    Maria Whelan
    I am so happy with the work that Graham, Jake, Malcolm, Sandro, Kevin, James, Spike and Phil and the rest of the team who have undertaken the refurbishment of my kitchen and bathroom in April-May. I wanted the work undertaken to a very high standard with careful attention to detail and finish All of this was met in the design, installation and finish of each stage of the project and the work itself while on site. Each of team involved me in the decisions taken on the day, confirming my choices and whether I wanted any final personalisation. Living and working at home while the refurbishment was being undertaken could have been so challenging, but the team made sure I could both with the minimum of disruption. When the work was completed each of the team talked me through what had been installed so I was familiar with the new systems and fittings, boosting my confidence to use everything straight away. I could not recommend this team highly enough and from beginning to end I had complete confidence in the work being to the standard I sought. I have a beautiful kitchen and bathroom now, all of the problems that were there before, are a fading distant memory and I look forward to enjoying those rooms for many years to come. Thank you Graham and all the team for the great work.
    about 1 year ago
    havoc923
    I had a very old and tired bathroom renovated, Graham helped design a very clean and modern look and the installation team were very knowledgeable. Explained the problems clearly when they encountered them and how they would resolve them, always turned up on time and always cleaned up after themselves to keep the place clean. The finished job was perfect and exactly what i needed. All very professional from start to finish. Couldn't have asked for more and would happily use them again.
    12 months ago
    Show all 9 reviews
