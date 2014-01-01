Your browser is out-of-date.

BC Designs
Bathroom accessories in Essex
    • Dinkee Bath , BC Designs BC Designs BathroomBathtubs & showers
    Dinkee Bath
    Chalice Minor Bath, BC Designs BC Designs BathroomBathtubs & showers
    Chalice Minor Bath
    The Fitzroy Bath, BC Designs BC Designs BathroomBathtubs & showers
    The Fitzroy Bath
    The Parama Bath, BC Designs BC Designs BathroomBathtubs & showers
    The Parama Bath
    The Excelsior Bath, BC Designs BC Designs BathroomBathtubs & showers
    The Excelsior Bath
    The Delicata Slipper Bath, BC Designs BC Designs BathroomBathtubs & showers
    The Delicata Slipper Bath
    Show all 17 projects

    BC Designs was created over fifteen years ago by Barrie Cutchie a well known figure in the industry who has been at the forefront of bathroom innovation and design for many years. The Company is best known for their design and manufacture of luxury baths using the latest technology in a variety of materials. Their products are available from interior designers and selected independent bathroom retailers.

    Services
    • Baths
    • basins and bathroom furniture
    Service areas
    United Kingdom, Elmstead Market, and Essex
    Address
    The Design Works, Allens Farm
    CO7 7BN Essex
    United Kingdom
    +44-1206827100 www.bcdesigns.co.uk

    Reviews

    Kevin P Pope
    4 months ago
    Stewart Woodruff
    Exceptional baths, you pay for what you get and we are very happy with the quality of their baths and basins
    7 months ago
    james anderson
    Outstanding products and service. Highly recommend.
    about 1 year ago
    Show all 7 reviews
