Hart Design and Construction
General Contractors in Warminster
    Dorchester Community Church
    Watermill Restoration
    Christ Church
    Calypso Kitchen
    Sustainable Barn Conversion
    Wren Cottage
    We are an expert team of traditional builders and craftsmen with a passion for sustainable construction. Using skills we have developed while working on heritage projects across the South West of England, we deliver the perfect balance of traditional craftsmanship and modern building excellence. 

    With a keen eye for detail, we take inspiration from innovative construction design and its use in sensitive environments. We’ve worked on a large range of interesting and challenging projects so have been able to build strong relations with local and overseas architectural firms to offer a complete design and build service. 

    We take pride in the standard of our work and genuinely enjoy what we do. 

    Services
    • We can offer elements of design services in-house
    • provide a complete construction service throughout a project that even extends to interior design.
    Service areas
    • Bath
    • Frome
    • Trowbridge
    • Warminster
    • Bristol and surrounding areas
    Address
    1 Manor Farm Offices
    BA12 7QE Warminster
    United Kingdom
    +44-1373832935 www.hartdesignandconstruction.co.uk
