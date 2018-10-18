We are an International Award winning Cornish based RIBA Chartered Architects Practice with a unique, innovative, human approach to building design. Inspired by the richness of our environment and a strong desire to preserve it, all designs stem from careful selection of materials, methods and close attention to the needs of end users and their communities. Although experienced in a range of sectors, our architects have particular experience in residential, education and community projects.

As a company of sustainable architects we are committed to securing the planet for future generations, we try to practise what we preach in all aspects of our work and lives. Designs benefit from our own hands-on experience, experimentation and international research.

We are able to offer a complete turn-key building solution including design and build using our in house construction company ADD Sustainable Construction Ltd. ADDSC builds bespoke one-off buildings using a variety of low energy construction methods.