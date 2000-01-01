Your browser is out-of-date.

Cody Hugill Photograhy
Photographers in Plymouth
Reviews
    Langdon Court
    +6
    Langdon Court

    Cody is a British photographer specialising in editorial and interior photography, based in Plymouth. Cody has always been extremely perfectionist and passionately devoted to his work, he has an exceptional eye for detail, and his compositions enable him to capture the best and most interesting factors of his subjects. 

     

    He has had a range of clients from companies to individuals.  

    Cody is available for editorial and commercial commissions and would be happy to discuss any projects with you.       

    Services
    • Photographic—Interiors
    • Architecture
    • Portraits & Editorials
    Service areas
    Plymouth & Devon Area
    Company awards
    • FD Commercial Photography 
    • BA (Hons) Photography 
    Address
    27 Goswela Gardens
    PL9 9JG Plymouth
    United Kingdom
    +44-7837240407 www.codyhugillphotography.com
