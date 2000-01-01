Cody is a British photographer specialising in editorial and interior photography, based in Plymouth. Cody has always been extremely perfectionist and passionately devoted to his work, he has an exceptional eye for detail, and his compositions enable him to capture the best and most interesting factors of his subjects.
He has had a range of clients from companies to individuals.
Cody is available for editorial and commercial commissions and would be happy to discuss any projects with you.
- Services
- Photographic—Interiors
- Architecture
- Portraits & Editorials
- Service areas
- Plymouth & Devon Area
- Company awards
- FD Commercial Photography
- BA (Hons) Photography
