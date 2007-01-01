Mission: I go beyond designing buildings. I design spaces, which evoke a sense of belonging and the contemplation of beauty.





Vision: Contribute to the well-being of people in their relationship with the built space and to the enjoyment of beauty in the urban landscape.





I do not design buildings, but rather livable spaces (functional and beautiful). And most importantly, I work guided by the clients' needs and wishes.





If you are looking to build or renovate a building, please get in contact. It will be a pleasure to cooperate on your project.









Antônio dos Santos: Graduated in architecture and urban planning at the State University of Londrina, Brazil, in 2007 and post-graduated in architecture at Anhalt University of Applied Sciences in Dessau, Germany, in 2015, Antônio dos Santos has large experience in designing and executing residential and commercial architectural spaces.