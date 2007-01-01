Your browser is out-of-date.

Santos Arquitetura
Architects in Esslingen
    • Residência Unifamiliar Condomínio Alphaville Londrina 2, Santos Arquitetura Santos Arquitetura Modern houses Bricks
    Residência Unifamiliar Condomínio Alphaville Londrina 2, Santos Arquitetura Santos Arquitetura Modern houses Glass
    Residência Unifamiliar Condomínio Alphaville Londrina 2, Santos Arquitetura Santos Arquitetura Minimalist garage/shed
    +13
    Residência Unifamiliar Condomínio Alphaville Londrina 2
    Casa no Royal Boulevard Residence Resort, Santos Arquitetura Santos Arquitetura Modern houses
    Casa no Royal Boulevard Residence Resort, Santos Arquitetura Santos Arquitetura Modern houses
    Casa no Royal Boulevard Residence Resort, Santos Arquitetura Santos Arquitetura Modern kitchen Tiles
    +11
    Casa no Royal Boulevard Residence Resort

    Mission: I go beyond designing buildings. I design spaces, which evoke a sense of belonging and the contemplation of beauty. 


    Vision: Contribute to the well-being of people in their relationship with the built space and to the enjoyment of beauty in the urban landscape.


    I do not design buildings, but rather livable spaces (functional and beautiful). And most importantly, I work guided by the clients' needs and wishes.


    If you are looking to build or renovate a building, please get in contact. It will be a pleasure to cooperate on your project.



    Antônio dos Santos: Graduated in architecture and urban planning at the State University of Londrina, Brazil, in 2007 and post-graduated in architecture at Anhalt University of Applied Sciences in Dessau, Germany, in 2015, Antônio dos Santos has large experience in designing and executing residential and commercial architectural spaces. 

    Services
    • Projetos de arquitetura residenciais e comerciais
    • reformas
    Service areas
    • Brasil
    • Germany
    • United Kingdom
    • Spain
    • Italy
    • Austria
    • Switzerland
    • France
    • Netherlands
    • etc
    • Esslingen
    Address
    73733 Esslingen
    Germany
    +49-491631555323

    Reviews

    Fernando Souza Fernando Souza
    Recomendo o profissional. Além da competência e conhecimento na área, tem uma ótima relação com o cliente, dando abertura para as sugestões e incorporando-as no projeto.
    5 months ago
    Project date: February 2017
    Carlos Nascimento
    Arquiteto muito competente e muito prestativo.
    5 months ago
    Project date: October 2020
