Zanders And Sons
Furniture & Accessories in Uk
    Zanders & Sons was born from the Scandinavian belief of loving your home. With half our roots in Finland, half in England, we bring you our changing collection of designs from both worlds that we truly love ourselves. We are extremely happy to be stocking interior products from talented young designers, up and coming names as well as from some classic companies with strong roots in scandinavian design.

    Clean lines, natural materials and organic forms with attention to basic practicality and comfort made us lovers of this style formed by life!

    Services
    sourcing vintage furniture pieces for our customers in addition to offering hand picked interior designs from scandinavia on our online store.
    Service areas
    UK & Europe
    Address
    online Uk
    United Kingdom
    +44-7769977427 www.zandersandsons.co.uk
