Hurlingham Baths
Bathroom accessories in Grantham
Reviews (6)
Projects

    • Various Baths in Our Range, Hurlingham Baths Hurlingham Baths Eclectic style bathroom
    Various Baths in Our Range, Hurlingham Baths Hurlingham Baths Classic style bathroom
    Various Baths in Our Range, Hurlingham Baths Hurlingham Baths Classic style bathroom
    Various Baths in Our Range

    Hurlingham have the facilities and craftsmen to individually tailor your bath. This can be in Real or Faux Gold, Silver, Copper or any other Metal leaf. Leather, in various colours or embossed patterns, is also available.

    We can cover in any textile to complement your bathroom décor and treat the relevant material to resist staining and water ingress. In addition we can offer no less than 3200 paint colour options in matt, gloss or satin… the alternatives are just too wide for us to explore here but please contact our sales team on tel 01400 263310 or email your enquiry to sales@hurlinghambaths.co.uk.

    Services
    Bespoke Free Standing Baths
    Service areas
    • International
    • United Kingdom including the Chanel Islands
    Address
    Hurlingham Business Park
    NG32 3HL Grantham
    United Kingdom
    +44-1400263310 www.hurlinghambaths.co.uk

    Reviews

    Viv Newton
    Really pleased with my cast iron bath from Hurlingham Bath Company - i really love it
    6 months ago
    Lucy-Jaye Edwards
    We’ve had several items from Hurlingham and have been very impressed with the quality of the products. Would highly recommend.
    6 months ago
    Stuart Thorner
    We have a copper / nickel bath tub from Hurlingham and it’s absolutely beautiful! Such a comfortable bath and it’s a huge statement in our bathroom! We also have 4 cast iron radiators from Carron and they’re just beautiful! Thanks again for great products Stuart & Katie
    6 months ago
