Hurlingham have the facilities and craftsmen to individually tailor your bath. This can be in Real or Faux Gold, Silver, Copper or any other Metal leaf. Leather, in various colours or embossed patterns, is also available.

We can cover in any textile to complement your bathroom décor and treat the relevant material to resist staining and water ingress. In addition we can offer no less than 3200 paint colour options in matt, gloss or satin… the alternatives are just too wide for us to explore here but please contact our sales team on tel 01400 263310 or email your enquiry to sales@hurlinghambaths.co.uk.