Amaru
Interior Designers & Decorators in Dandenong North
Reviews (8)
    Awnings
    Awnings

    Amaru is a premium supplier of awnings, curtains, shutters and roman blinds. The brand not only takes care of quality of the product it supplies, but also other aspects like safety of children, who are likely to come across the cords of blinds and curtains. Another major attraction of Amaru products is that they are available at competitive price.

    Services
    blinds curtains Shutters awnings
    Service areas
    BRIGHTON Burwood Cranbourne Doncaster Carnegie Knoxfield Mentone Kew Toorak Mount Waverley Vermont Mornington Peninsula. Dandenong North
    Address
    Unit 1, 198 Princes Highway
    3175 Dandenong North
    Australia
    +61-1300362670 www.amaru.com.au

    Reviews

    S M
    We love our new roller blinds and curtains. Customer service was excellent, installation was on time and we would highly recommend to anyone needing to refresh their window furnishings.
    4 months ago
    Stephen Caldwell
    Regretfully Ive given these guys a second go. Poor service & false promises, wouldn’t ever use again and will not recommend, curtains always take longer than promised to make, so they say 6 weeks, expect to wait 12 weeks or longer, they have more than one person providing time instructions for install which makes it confusing as your given mixed instructions some instructions given over the phone and different instructions via email by two different people. Installer shows up within a time window at some point hoping that your there at the same time. Painful experience.
    21 days ago
    Courtney Wade
    We were very happy with our blinds installed by Amaru. Wefound the service very prompt and recieved regular communication from Nikki regarding when the blinds would arrive and be installed. We were very happy with our new blinds upon being installed. We would highly recommend Amaru Blinds.
    17 days ago
    Show all 8 reviews
