Pembroke Bathrooms
Interior Designers & Decorators in Milford Haven
Reviews (6)
    Copper bateau bath with riva teak platform design and installation in Tenby , Pembroke Bathrooms
    Copper bateau bath with riva teak platform design and installation in Tenby

    Pembroke Bathrooms offers a complete bathroom installation service, from design to installation including plumbing, tiling, decoration and electrics. By taking care of every aspect of your new bathroom, we are able to offer a comprehensive project management service from the start to the successful completion of your project.

    Services
    • Bathroom installation
    • bathroom design
    Service areas
    Pembrokeshire and Milford Haven
    Company awards
    “Best Of Houzz 2015” for Customer Satisfaction by Houzz
    Address
    Unit 61, Honeyborough Industrial Estate, Neyland
    SA73 1SE Milford Haven
    United Kingdom
    +44-1437899567 www.pembrokebathrooms.com
    Legal disclosure

    Published and promoted by R. Falconer on behalf of Pembroke Bathrooms, at Unit 61, Honeyborough Industrial Estate, Neyland, SA73 1SE.

    Reviews

    Daniel Morgan
    Excellent service from Pembroke Bathrooms, I wouldn't hesitate to recommend to anyone. From start to finish both Richard and Martin were a pleasure to deal with, polite, helpful and informative. Each day the room and access routes were left clean and tidy. As for the finish, I can't fault anything. The workmanship and attention to detail is spot on! Sincere thanks to you both. I will be in touch next year without a doubt for the second bathroom. 👍
    6 months ago
    Laurence Harvey
    Very impressive company with that caring customer service and attention to detail on installation work . More than happy with Pembroke Bathrooms and more than happy to recommend to anyone 100% 5+++++
    almost 5 years ago
    David Wright
    Lots of choice at good trade prices .great staff
    about 3 years ago
