The Décor Cladding Centre has been transformed! Our new showroom offers not just an enormous range of cladding products but we hope valuable inspiration to help you achieve the look you want!

From the value-focussed Décor Range to the very latest designs that challenge the look of tiles or stone we offer the entire range of what is possible. Cladding offers the ability to change your room in a quick and cost effective way, without the need for extensive preparation or grouting. Cladding can simply cover existing tiles and with a tongue and groove finish is within the reach of the amateur DIY enthusiast. With no grouting, maintenance is easy and your desired look will stand the test of time.

Cladding has evolved over recent years to offer a wide range of finishes and looks from the traditional sparkle and plain tiles through to tile, metallic and stone effect finishes. With our unique Simply Cladding finishes we also offer the ability to laminate most surfaces, including glass and Perspex, in hundreds of different finishes and on surfaces that are capable of absorbing high intensity usage such as halls and kitchens.