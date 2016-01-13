Your browser is out-of-date.

The Wood Window Alliance
Windows in London
    Arts & Crafts style house
    Back to Front
    Duo-colour windows and doors in Suffolk cottage
    Artist's Residence Hotel

    The Wood Window Alliance is a group of leading names in wood windows and doors in the UK and Republic of Ireland.  Members make all kinds of different windows and doors in different ways, but they all have to be fully factory-finished and be able to meet our strict quality, performance and sustainability standards. This gives you the widest choice of wood (and aluminium-clad) windows and doors with the reassurance that, whichever member you choose, you won't have any worries. WWA windows have a 60-year Planned Service Life and unbeatable energy and environmental credentials.

    Services
    • Window and door manufacture
    • Nationwide supply and installation
    Service areas
    UK and Ireland
    Address
    26 Store Street
    WC1E 7BT London
    United Kingdom
    +44-2079933924 www.woodwindowalliance.com
