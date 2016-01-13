The Wood Window Alliance is a group of leading names in wood windows and doors in the UK and Republic of Ireland. Members make all kinds of different windows and doors in different ways, but they all have to be fully factory-finished and be able to meet our strict quality, performance and sustainability standards. This gives you the widest choice of wood (and aluminium-clad) windows and doors with the reassurance that, whichever member you choose, you won't have any worries. WWA windows have a 60-year Planned Service Life and unbeatable energy and environmental credentials.