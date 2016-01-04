Your browser is out-of-date.

PTC Kitchens
Kitchen Planners in Rochester
Reviews (9)
    Modern in Tones of Grey
    Upside down House
    Large Natural white open space kitchen
    Large Contemporary Family Style Kitchen
    Concrete Graphite kitchen with secret doors
    Manor Barn
    Show all 33 projects

    Our kitchens are manufactured with German quality. The design and installation process is completed with the utmost professionalism by local PTC staff. All of our fitted kitchens are made to last so rest assured your kitchen will remain top quality for many years to come. Please send us a message to discuss your dream kitchen, look at options and choices and to get a estimate  for your kitchen

    Services
    • Commercial Projects
    • Kitchens
    • Bathrooms
    • Bedrooms
    • Wardrobes
    Service areas
    Kent, Essex, and Central London
    Company awards
    Customer Service Awards ,Design Award, Silestone Elite Showroom, Gaggenau Authorised Partner, Miele Partner, Bora specialist  
    Address
    120 Maidstone Road
    ME1 3DT Rochester
    United Kingdom
    +44-1634401188 www.ptckitchens.co.uk

    Reviews

    Lorraine Gow
    PTC Kitchens, we're professional from start to finish, I'm so very pleased with it. It definitely has the wow factor. Everything I asked for I got all within my budget. They had walls to knock down and walls to brick up but it was all done within the timescale. Workmen were polite and efficient. I would definitely recommend PTC kitchens.
    over 1 year ago
    Project date: January 2018
    alan peach alan peach
    Work carried out professionally and on time. Very delighted with the result
    over 2 years ago
    Project date: September 2019
    anne.style16
    The design care and attention by PTC Kitchens ( Paul and team) was 1st class. The design and specification of all appliances was carefully met,both for use and cost. The installation was a refurb to our home therefore careful attention was taken to co-ordinate all the services , plumbing,electrics, and lighting. The lighting installed was atmospheric and functional. The installation team carefully followed through, protecting the main house, new flooring etc. Anthony and Anne Thompson. (Interior Designers).
    over 7 years ago
    Project date: October 2014
    Show all 9 reviews
