Inspirations & Innovations provides an incredible collection of semiprecious and shell stone surfaces, often hand made from individually cut and bound semi-precious stones including mother of pearl, lapis lazuli, malachite, crystal quartzes, Agates, Amethyst and Jasper to create beautiful surfaces of sheer luxury and elegance.Original material is creatively interpreted to give life to minerals that convey splendour and magnificence. Our expertise to transform tradition, technology, passion and quality into a sophisticate and elegant masterpiece.

From the very beginning, we take control of every step of our products’ direct from quarry, through cutting and finishing, to final delivery at our customer’s work site.

To do this, we have invested heavily in building an infrastructure in many countries, allowing us to guarantee our quality. We have the facility to transform any rough quarried stone into extremely sophisticated products in order to manage complex projects at competitive cost to our customers.

By integrating materials and craftsmanship from the old world with technology from the new, we create flooring which is both new and unique.

Our translucent variety of stones can be lit-up from behind creating unique color effects to bring your room or space to life.

We specialize in customize and turnkey jobs and have been associated to numerous distinguished clientele.