Inspirations & Innovations provides an incredible collection of semiprecious and shell stone surfaces, often hand made from individually cut and bound semi-precious stones including mother of pearl, lapis lazuli, malachite, crystal quartzes, Agates, Amethyst and Jasper to create beautiful surfaces of sheer luxury and elegance.Original material is creatively interpreted to give life to minerals that convey splendour and magnificence. Our expertise to transform tradition, technology, passion and quality into a sophisticate and elegant masterpiece.
From the very beginning, we take control of every step of our products’ direct from quarry, through cutting and finishing, to final delivery at our customer’s work site.
To do this, we have invested heavily in building an infrastructure in many countries, allowing us to guarantee our quality. We have the facility to transform any rough quarried stone into extremely sophisticated products in order to manage complex projects at competitive cost to our customers.
By integrating materials and craftsmanship from the old world with technology from the new, we create flooring which is both new and unique.
Our translucent variety of stones can be lit-up from behind creating unique color effects to bring your room or space to life.
We specialize in customize and turnkey jobs and have been associated to numerous distinguished clientele.
- Services
- Manufacturers
- suppliers
- wholesalers
- trade
- installers.With an experience and reputation of more than a decade in sourcing and supplying the best quality hand selected materials at source
- quality packaging and timely deliveries.
- Service areas
- London & International
- Company awards
- Confidentiality and discretion prevent us from listing our notable customers, however, we have worked with many high profile clients including Premiership footballers and managers, celebrities, Olympic athletes ,five star hotels and private residentials.
- Address
-
Lakeside House ,1 Furzground Way,Stockley Park
UB11 1BD London
United Kingdom
+44-2086223002 www.inspirationsandinnovations.co.uk