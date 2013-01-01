Your browser is out-of-date.

Ogle luxury Kitchens &amp; Bathrooms
Kitchen Planners in London
    Luxury design studio specialising in kitchens, Bathrooms & Stonework, with a focus in the use of natural stone. Working direct with clients, architects and interior designers, on projects ranging from a single item to complete tower block installations.

    Service areas
    London & All across UK
    Company awards
    • ​Kbbreview Awards 2013 Finalist  - Bathroom Designer of The Year
    • SBID International Design awards 2013 Finalists -Residential Product design; For the O Stone fireplace
    • SBID International Design awards 2013 Finalists—Residential KBB Project; For our Black Marble Bathroom
    Address
    737 Sidcup Road
    SE9 3SA London
    United Kingdom
    +44-2088501188 www.ogleuk.com
