Belvoir Interiors Ltd
Kitchen Planners in Newark
Reviews (13)
    Crompton Kitchen Painted Oak
    Crompton Kitchen Painted Oak
    Rino Blue Gloss Modern Kitchen
    Rino Blue Gloss Modern Kitchen
    Handleless Finn Walnut Kitchen
    Handleless Finn Walnut Kitchen

    Belvoir Interiors have been trading since 1969 and have been selling
    kitchens and interiors in Newark for over 25 years. We offer kitchens for every budget and style. From Traditional shaker kitchens to modern high gloss. Whether you are planning a new kitchen, building a new home or remodeling your existing kitchen, we’d love to hear from you, we can put your ideas into practice with a design service that represents exactly what you want, tailored to match your lifestyle and to suit your home, bring us your measurements for a free design and no obligation quote, appointments aren’t always necessary. ‘No one ever regretted buying quality’.

    Services
    kitchen and interiors design and install service.
    Address
    Cook House, Brunel Drive
    NG24 2FB Newark
    United Kingdom
    +44-1636705892 www.belvoirinteriors.com

    Reviews

    j h
    We had a new office designed and fitted a great experience highly recommend
    12 months ago
    Chris Bassham
    My experience was brilliant from start to finish. Fantastic options great products.The customer service is excellent, the team couldn’t do enough for us. If we ever need another kitchen they will be the first point of call.
    12 months ago
    Nathan Hoyland
    We used Belvoir Interiors for our new kitchen and they were fantastic! The quality we are so happy with the quality and the service we received from the team was fantastic! Everybody who sees our kitchen loves it. Would 100% recommend them!
    11 months ago
