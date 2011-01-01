Waters Baths of Ashbourne is a fast growing brand with a reputation for creating beautiful and contemporary freestanding baths.

Established in 2011 and based in Ashbourne, Derbyshire, our Design, Sales, Marketing and Distribution departments are driven with a passion to create stunning centrepiece freestanding baths, we are committed to delivering stunning, quality, distinctive products with an un-paralleled customer service.

Through innovation and design, we strive to make exciting developments that will propel our brand to the forefront of international bathroom design.

Our first breakthrough was the creation of "i-Line" – 20mm acrylic edged baths. Through technical manufacturing advances, we are able to increase internal bathing length by up to 130mm, compared with that of our competitors. Eclipse freestanding baths give a totally immersive, luxurious bathing experience normally gained with much larger baths - same size, bigger bath.

Prior to delivery every one of our baths is individually hand-finished by craftsmen and inspected to our exacting standards.

As the ultimate statement in quality and style, our baths are always inspirational and recommended by architects, specifiers and interior designers.

You can only buy our freestanding through our carefully selected bathroom specialists, where you can experience our freestanding baths within stunning surroundings.

We currently offer 3 collections of contemporary freestanding baths -Linear, i-Line and Elements. Each and every bath will create a unique centrepiece in any bathroom or en-suite.

By choosing a freestanding bath from Waters Baths of Ashbourne, rest-assured you’ve made an investment that will last a lifetime.