Temza design and build
Interior Designers & Decorators in London
    Queens Gate Place, South Kensington, London, SW7
    Adamson Road, Swiss Cottage, London, NW3
    Courtfield Road, Kensington, London, SW7
    Upper Brook Street, Mayfair, London, W1K
    The Highway, Wapping, London, E1W
    Cinnabar Wharf, Wapping High Street, London, E1
    TEMZA Ltd is a London design and build company based in Central London. We are proud to be a successful and reliable brand for more than 10 years. Alongside our knowledge and experience in property development, we input passion and energy into each bespoke, high specification refurbishment, brand new and commercial project. The commitment and drive of our team thrive on finding solutions and delivering results that inspire at the highest level.

    Services
    • construction
    • Refurbishment
    • Interior Design
    • architectural design and drawings
    • Engineering
    • planning and building consents
    • property search and acquisition
    • Project Management
    • Show all 8 services
    Service areas
    London
    Address
    23, 56 Vincent square
    SW1P 2NE London
    United Kingdom
    +44-7554425286 temza.co.uk
